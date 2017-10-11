Girls-only festival for Heanor Guides

Girlguides from Heanor were among the revellers at the UK’s biggest female-only music festival last month.

Members of 5th Heanor Guides headed to Waddow Hall in Clitheroe, Lancashire, for the Wellies and Wristbands festival, where they joined thousands of other girls and young women in a weekend of singing and dancing.

The festival was organised by Girlguiding and was attended by more than 4,000 other Guides (aged ten to 14) and members of the Senior Section (aged 14 to 25).

The aim of the event was to give the girls a safe and inclusive environment to enjoy all that festivals have to offer – from glittery make-up to making flower crowns to designing henna tattoos.

Attendees at Wellies and Wristbands also had the chance to enjoy some of their favourite songs as performed by local acts including Channy Thompson and Call on Sunday.

The girls also had the opportunity to try out new adventures on Waddow Hall’s climbing walls, zip wires and slack rope courses to enjoy all the fun and adventure of Girlguiding.

Wellies and Wristbands provided the perfect environment for girls to explore their independence and enjoy the freedom of festivals in a safe and inclusive environment led by Girlguiding’s dedicated volunteers.

Isabelle, aged 11, from 5th Heanor Guides, said: “I have never been in a hot tub before and I have never abseiled, so the whole experience was amazing.

“I loved trying new things and making new friends. I met a girl called Zoe in low ropes. I am now the biggest fan of the band Call on Sunday.”

Singer songwriter Channy Thompson said: “Wellies and Wristbands is a festival like no other. It encourages young girls to be independent and strikes a message that girls can achieve whatever they put their mind to, with a little bit of hard work and determination.

“This is my third year back at Wellies and I still get that buzz as an artist, from performing to a massive crowd singing back to you, to the meet and greet tent, where you get to see all the excitement first hand. It’s an absolute honour to have been asked to represent Girlguiding.”

The festival was supported by players of the People’s Postcode Lottery.

Girlguiding is the leading charity for girls and young women in the UK, with more than half a million members.

It runs Rainbows (five to seven years), Brownies (seven to ten years), Guides (ten to 14 years) and the Senior Section (14 to 25 years).

Girlguiding is currently recruiting for more volunteers to help deliver their exciting programme to over 400,000 girls and young women across the UK.

To get involved or find out about your nearest group, visit www.girlguiding.org.uk.