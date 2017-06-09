GENERAL ELECTION 2017: Sir Patrick retains Derbyshire Dales for Tories

Conservative Party chairman Sir Patrick McLoughlin retained the Derbyshire Dales with ease - defeating his Labour rival by more than 14,000 votes.

Sir Patrick - who has been the Derbyshire Dales MP since the seat was created at the 2010 General Election - polled 29,744 votes while his Labour rival Andy Botham received 15,417.

Liberal Democrat Andrew Hollyer polled 3,126 votes, Green Party candidate Matthew Buckler 1,002 and Humanity candidate Robin Greenwood received 282 votes.

Before the seat became the Derbyshire Dales constituency, it was formerly known as West Derbyshire which had a Conservative MP since 1950.