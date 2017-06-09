GENERAL ELECTION 2017: Mills retains Amber Valley for the Conservatives

Conservative Nigel Mills has completed a hat-trick of wins in Amber Valley by retaining his seat with an increased majority.

Mr Mills, who enjoyed victories in 2010 and 2015, won with an impressive majority of 8,300 votes - up from 4,205 just two years ago.

He won with more than 25,905 votes to his name - almost 6,000 more votes than two years ago when he triumphed with 20,106.

Speaking after the result was declared at Alfreton Leisure Centre just after 2.30am, Mr Mills said: “I’m delighted to have won with a much increased majority.

“I’m very privileged to represent the people of Amber Valley and to win for a third time is fantastic. Like I said after the declaration it does not change how I will work the seat – it would be the same if I won by 500 or 8,500 majority.

“We worked this campaign as hard as ever and we’ve got a strong result here and I’m very pleased with it.

“This is a typical area in the country where the Prime Minister talks about people who are just about managing and there are lots of people here. We need to strengthen local funding, we need more jobs and improve the local infrastructure – these are all important things in this area going forward.”

Labour candidate James Dawson said he was proud of his achievements and that his party ‘has changed the political debate’ and had run a ‘positive campaign’.

“It’s been my first time as a general election candidate and I’ve thoroughly enjoyed it,” he said.

“It’s not been a nasty campaign as seen nationally. I don’t do and have never done personal politics.”

Turnout in Amber Valley was recorded at 67 per cent making it the highest turnout since 1997 with a total vote count of 45,929 – in terms of percentage.

Liberal Democrat candidate Kate Smith polled 1,100 votes, with Matt McGuinness from the Green Party gaining 650 votes and Independent candidate Daniel Bamford polling 551.