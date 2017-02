Health chiefs have said a decision on the future of dementia wards and community beds at hospitals across the north of the county will now not be made until the spring.

The Better Care Closer to Home public consultation ran from 29 June to 5 October 2016, with an additional clarification exercise in November meaning the outcomes for Cavendish Hospital, Bakewell’s Newholme Hospital and Bolsover Hospital - which were originally meant to be due at the end of January - will now be delayed.