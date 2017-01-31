Funeral firm helps to save lives

A Heanor funeral firm has helped buy life-saving equipment after donating £2,000 from its fundraising efforts.

Money collected at Gillotts Funeral Directors in Abbott Street helped boost a charity appeal which was held last year in aid of the Nuthall and District Community First Responders.

The Heanor office raised the money by taking part in Gillotts’ annual Christmas tree remembrance appeal, which saw trees placed in all five of the firm’s funeral homes last month.

Families were then invited to leave a message of remembrance on their branches and Gillotts made a £1 donation for every message that was left, with visitors also leaving donations too.

The money, which is the most Gillotts has ever collected, will enable the responders, who work in partnership with the East Midlands Ambulance Service and attend 999 incidents on their behalf, to purchase much-needed equipment such as defibrillators and heart monitors.

Anthony Topley, a partner in Gillotts Funeral Directors, said: “Gillotts has held this appeal for 11 years but this is the most that we have ever raised, which goes to show how much people appreciate the work the Nuthall and District Community First Responders do to keep us safe.

“Our staff at Heanor always enjoy the opportunity to catch up with families they saw earlier in the year or even years gone by and it’s wonderful to know that at the same time as leaving a message of remembrance for their loved ones, they have helped a vital community group to continue its work.”

Derek Burnett, the group’s co-ordinator, said it needs to raise in the region of £5,000 each year for equipment.

He added: “We’re all gobsmacked by the amount of money that Gillotts have raised for us and I would like to thank everybody who made a donation.”