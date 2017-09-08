Fundraising appeal after kitten needs eyes removing following serious head injury

The RSPCA in Derbyshire has launched a fundraising appeal for a kitten who has come into its care with severely protruding eyes thought to be a result of a serious head injury.

Twelve-week-old Rupert came into the RSPCA’s care after being found straying in the street. Both his eyes are protruding from their sockets - a medical condition frequently associated with severe head trauma.

After being examined by a vet, it has been determined that his eyes will need to be removed.

Kerry Draper, of the RSPCA, said: “Sadly, it’s unclear how Rupert sustained such injuries but it was immediately obvious that he needed specialist care to provide him with any chance of recovery.

“Despite our efforts, we believe Rupert will lose his sight, the prognosis to save it just isn’t positive. We are appealing to the public to help us raise funds for his rehabilitation so that he can continue life in a loving home with a family that will take special care of him.

“Whilst in our care Rupert has received pain relief, a secure shelter and nutritious kitten meals to provide the energy to keep fighting - but there’s a long road ahead for him.

“He requires an operation to alleviate the pressure, which we’re sure will result in him losing both eyes. He’ll need antibiotics to fight any infection, ongoing pain relief and specialist foods to help him build up strength. Currently our team are providing Rupert with the affection and encouragement this young kitten so desperately deserves.”

Kerry added: “The cost of Rupert’s care is likely to reach in the region of £1,000, which is a large sum of money for us. We rely on the support and generosity of the public to help animals like Rupert. Every penny raised in this appeal will go directly to Rupert’s care and those we receive just like him.

“As is often the case with many of the animals we receive Rupert is a little fighter – he skips around purring whilst seeking out the next person available for petting and cuddles. Despite our efforts to ease his pain, it is often quite clear that he is in discomfort.”

Make a donation here.