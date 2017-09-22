Foul-mouthed man assaulted a police officer and healthcare worker at hospital

A foul-mouthed youngster assaulted a police officer and a hospital employee after they had tried to restrain him.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Tuesday, September 19, how Reece Ellis, had originally been arrested under suspicion of damaging a window when he was taken to hospital by police with a cut and began to lash out.

Prosecuting solicitor Sarah Haslam said: “Police were called to a home where there had been a broken window and the defendant had cut his finger and he was aggressive towards police and was swearing and he was taken to Chesterfield Royal Hospital.

“Further assistance was required because he was thrashing about and swearing and shouting at officers. He was restrained by four officers and hospital staff and was handcuffed and had his legs restrained.

“He was trying to fight police and other members of staff.”

Mrs Haslam added that the defendant was placed on a stretcher and he thrust his head forward and bit the forearm of a healthcare assistant.

One police officer stated that Ellis was threatening to stab and shoot officers and he had to be given four tranquillisers but they had no effect and he spat at a police officer.

Ellis, of High Nook Road, at Dinnington, pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer, assaulting a health care assistant and to using threatening behaviour after the incident on September 4.

Defence solicitor Denny Lau said Ellis had been at his partner’s address and maintains he did not damage the window and felt he did not need to go to hospital.

However, Mr Lau explained that Ellis has mental health issues and he accepts being abusive and aggressive as he was telling officers he did not need to go to hospital.

Magistrates sentenced Ellis to 12 weeks of custody suspended for 12 months with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

He was also ordered to pay £300 compensation.