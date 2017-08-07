Former joint owners of two Derbyshire pubs spared jail for food hygiene offences

The former joint owners of two Derbyshire pubs have been given suspended jail sentences for breaching food hygiene regulations.

Philip Mee and Nicholas Rodgers, who ran the Hurt Arms at Ambergate, and the Peacock Hotel at Oakerthorpe, pleaded guilty to 16 offences relating to poor hygience standards at the pubs, and were sentenced at Derby Crown Court.

Following alleged food poisoning complaints, Amber Valley Borough Council officers visited both premises in 2015 and 2016 where they found the businesses to be operating in unhygienic conditions.

Issues included:

* long-standing dirt and grime in the kitchen area

* no soap available at the wash hand basin in the kitchen with no sanitizing solution available for cleaning

* no food safety management system available

* no food temperature monitoring records available

* a risk of cross-contamination between raw and ready-to-eat foods

Both premises closed voluntarily to undertake thorough cleaning.

Phillip Mee, 44, of St Johns Place, Mansfield, was sentenced to 8 months custody, suspended for 12 months and ordered to undertake 100 hours of unpaid work.

Nicholas Rodgers, 54, of Crowhill Drive, Mansfield, was also sentenced to 8 months custody, suspended for 12 months.

Both Mee and Rodgers were given Hygiene Prohibition Orders which prevent them being involved in the management of food businesses until August 2020. Full costs in the case were awarded of £4,102.50 to be split between them.

Mee and Rodgers also owned the Dog and Duck, based in King’s Clipstone, Nottinghamshire, which has since been closed.

Commenting on the case, Amber Valley Borough Council’s Portfolio Holder for Housing and Public Health, Cllr David Taylor, said: “Incidents like these, where customers’ health is put at risk, are treated very seriously by the Council. We will always pursue, and where appropriate, prosecute, establishments whose food hygiene falls short of the required safe standards. We hope this case serves as a reminder to everyone involved in the food industry in the Borough as to their hygiene responsibilities.”

Both premises are now operated by new owners.