Former Chesterfield pub landlady celebrates her 106th birthday

Former Chesterfield pub ladlady Rosa Wainwright had plenty of reasons to smile – as her family gathered to mark her 106th birthday.

Rosa – believed to be one of the oldest women in the country – was joined by her three children, six grandchildren, three great grandchildren and nine great, great grandchildren to mark the celebration.

The 106 year-old, who lives at Harehill Court, in Grangewood, Chesterfield, is still active and something of a social butterfly. She gets around using a three-wheel trike, and regularly attends coffee mornings, bingo and clubs.

Born in Sheffield, Rosa was one of 11 children. After school she worked at a cutlery firm, where she met her boss and future husband Alfred Wainwright. They married in 1934 and went on to have three children – two sons and daughter Betty Jordan. Betty, 70, said her mum enjoyed many activities in her youth such as walking, gardening and baking.

Rosa and Alfred left the cutlery firm and over the years ran a number of public houses including The Royal Oak in Coal Aston and The Square and Compass on West Bars in Chesterfield. The duo remained happily married until Alfred’s death in 1969. Betty said: “My mother is definitely not doing bad for 106. She loves telling staff stories of what she used to get up to.”