Firefighters tackle transformer blaze

Firefighters from Clay Cross have been called out to a transformer blaze in Derbyshire.
The incident took place shortly after 12 noon on Main Road in Morton and involved fire in two electricity transformers.
The Environment Agency were informed of the incident due to a large amount of oil seeping into the ground from two transformers.
Electricity company Western Power were also in attendance for further investigation.
Almost Done!
Registering with Ripley and Heanor News means you're ok with our terms and conditions.