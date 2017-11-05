Firefighters tackle building blaze in Alfreton

Firefighters have tackled a blaze at a building in Alfreton.
In a tweet at 7.15pm last night, Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews from Alfreton and Ashfield were called to Meadow Lane.
Upon arrival, they found a 'single storey wooden building' which was well alight.
A fire service spokesman said: "One main jet and one hose reel jet was used to extinguish the fire."
It has not been revealed what caused the blaze.
There were no reports of any injuries.
