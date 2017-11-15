Firefighters rush to scene of blaze at Derbyshire home

Firefighters have been called to a blaze at a bungalow in Tibshelf.

Crews from Alfreton, Clay Cross and Sutton are in attendance at the property on Derwent Drive.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said fire chiefs were called to the scene at 9.40am after receiving a number of calls from residents.

The blaze was said to be 'well developed' when the firefighters arrived.

The ambulance service are also at the property.

The fire is now out and an investigation is due to take place.

There are no reports of any casualties.

More to follow.