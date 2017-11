Firefighters were called to a report of a tanker blaze in Derbyshire this morning.

Crews from Crich and Ashfield attended the A38 northbound in Alfreton just after 8.10am.

However, on arrival, no such fire could be found.

A Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service tweet said: "A full search was made, however no incident was located. #FalseAlarm."