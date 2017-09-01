Firefighters attend caravan fire in Pinxton

Firefighters were called to a caravan which was on fire.
A crew from Alfreton and Ashfield attended the scene in Brookhill Road, Pinxton last night (Thursday, September 1).
Two hose reel jets were used to put out the blaze.
