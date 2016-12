Fire crews from Chesterfield and Ashfield were called out to a car fire on the M1.

The incident happened at around 2pm yesterday afternoon between junctions 28 and 29.

On arrival, the crews found one BMW well alight and used breathing apparatus and a hose to extinguish the fire.

The firefighters left the incident in the hands of the police and highways agency and declared the incident closed at around 2.45pm.