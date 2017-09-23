Fire breaks out in Ripley house

A fire broke out at a house in Ripley last night.

The incident happened in the kitchen of a property on Chapel Street.

Firefighters from Alfreton and Ripley were called at 7.20pm but thankfully the blaze was out when they arrived at the scene.

Crews ventilated the property then left.

For advice on how to stay safe in your kitchen, visit www.derbys-fire.gov.uk/keeping-safe/common-fire-prevention/kitchen