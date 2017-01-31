Ferrets and flat caps at the ready

Flat caps and ferrets will be at the ready next month for an annual fundraiser hosted by The British Heart Foundation (BHF).

The Alfreton and Ripley branch will host its ‘flat caps and ferrets’ event on February 11, and is hoping it will be bigger and better than ever.

The race night with a difference will take place from 7pm at Riddings Community Centre.

Branch chairman Mike Churnside said: “This is our fourth ferret race night, and we are extremely excited to have secured sponsorship from some very generous local companies, to help us cover the costs of the event. We would like to extend our sincere thanks to Total Integrated Solutions for sponsoring the overall event, plus race sponsors, Harrier UK, Vines Legal, TIS, David Coleman & Co accountants, plus John Sherwin garage. Without the sponsors, the event really could not go ahead.”

BHF area fundraising manager for the East Midlands Sophie Parkins, added: “The event is always enjoyed very much by everyone who attends, which is why so many return year after year. I’d like to thank our fantastic volunteers who put so much time and energy into organising this brilliant event for the BHF, and we really could not continue with our vital research without our volunteers’ support. Thanks also to James McKay who brings along his wonderful ferrets – without him the event would be impossible!”

For more call Mike Churnside on 01773 609942 or email churnside@btinternet.com.