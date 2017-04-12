Family to ride Ireland for support hub

A Ripley family are undertaking an epic cycling challenge to raise money for a specialist centre providing physiotherapy for people with muscular dystrophy.

David, Sue and Gemma Killer plan to cycle from Malin Head on the north coast to Mizen Head on the south coast of Ireland, along with 16 others from the centre, in June.

The family are taking on the challenge to support the service which has treated David and Sue’s son, Daniel, 30, since he was 16 years old.

Daniel’s mum, Sue, said the family were all aiming to complete 100 miles per day in training for the ride, the proceeds of which will go to the NeuroMuscular Centre in Cheshire.

“It’s not easy at the age of 53 but we are doing it for people who cannot do the same,” said Sue.

“The NeuroMuscular Centre is a humbling place and a very happy place.

“Daniel has been going there form the age of 16 because there was nowhere else to go, other than hospital.”

Daniel has suffered with muscular dystrophy - an inherited condition which gradually causes muscles to weaken and leads to an increasing level of disability - since the age of 3.

Sue said she and David realised something was wrong when they noticed their son was trying to walk on tip-toes.

“Daniel does not let anything get on top of him and just gets on with life,” Sue added.

The NeuroMuscular Centre (NMC) physiotherapy service provides ongoing treatment for adults and young people with Muscular Dystrophy where the NHS does not.

Physio is crucial in maintaining muscle strength and tone for longer and helping in pain management. It is the key to maintaining better quality of life for the centre’s 360 registered patients.

For more information about the NeuroMuscular Centre visit http://www.nmcentre.com.

To sponsor the Killers visit http://www.nmcentre.com/nmc/get-involved/upcoming-events/miz-mal.