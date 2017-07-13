Family butchers bring home the bacon at industry awards

Leabrooks family butcher Owen Taylor & Sons tasted success at the Meat Management magazine industry awards night in Birmingham last month, voted for by readers.

The company took top spot in the catering butcher category for the second year in a row, as well as product commendations for its six-ounce pork ribeye steak and lamb cannon.

Managing director Richard Taylor said: “It’s a fantastic achievement and is testament to the efforts of our staff and suppliers enabling excellent delivery for customers. Prioritising customer service with excellent community links has put us in a great position.”

The catering award is recognition of the company’s service to every Michelin-starred restaurant in the region, universities, hospitals, and a range of independent and chain pubs.