Ex-partner fined after damaging door in bust-up with pub landlord

A man who struggled with trust issues with his ex-partner has been fined for damaging a door after the former couple had a row.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court recently heard how Jacob Wright damaged the front door of the complainant Jeffrey Wardle’s home on Haldane Crescent, at Bolsover, by punching it from outside after he had been forced out.

Prosecuting solicitor Sarah Haslam said: “Jeffrey Wardle is a publican who was in a relationship with the defendant. At first the relationship was good with some ups.

“The complainant had taken up the Black Bull pub and this defendant was a glass collector.”

Mrs Haslam explained during the court hearing on January 11 that the couple had arguments because there were jealousy issues between them and there had been an argument and the complainant asked the defendant to leave and he said the relationship was over.

The defendant punched a living room door, according to Mrs Halsam, causing a small hole and as he was forced to leave the defendant struck and damaged the front door.

Wright, of Murchison Road, Hoddesdon, Hertfordshire, who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to causing damage after the incident on November 22, 2016.

Defence solicitor Julie Page said the relationship had run over a short period of six months and the defendant had moved in but there were tensions about whether there was trust, honesty and fidelity.

Ms Page added that when the defendant had been forced out the only top he had on in the cold was a t-shirt and he had lashed out.

Magistrates fined Wright £80 and ordered him to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge. He was also ordered to pay £184.99 in compensation.