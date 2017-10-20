Engines and tools stolen from Ripley service station

Anyone who may have been offered tools recently is asked to contact Derbyshire Police as they may be stolen.

Vehicle engines and tools were stolen from Whiteley Service Station on Derby Road in Ripley after offenders forced entry to the business premises between 8pm on Thursday, August 17 and 3pm on Friday, August 18.

PC Adam Kempin said: “As well as possible eye-witnesses, we are particularly keen to speak to anyone that has purchased or been offered items from an unofficial source since the alleged incident.

“The property stolen includes a number of vehicle engines and gearboxes, together with a range of associated machinery, tools and equipment.

“We have detailed information including serial numbers for each of the missing items and can, therefore, very quickly eliminate machinery if it isn’t relevant to our investigation.”

Witnesses or anyone with information should call PC Adam Kempin on 101, quoting reference 17000354146.

Alternatively, click here to send him a message via the Derbyshire Police website.