Emergency services attend late-night crash near roundabout

The three main emergency services were called to a crash in a Derbyshire town late last night.

The collision, which involved one car, happened near Watchorn roundabout in Alfreton.

Firefighters were called to the scene at 11pm and made the vehicle safe.

Paramedics from East Midlands Ambulance Service and officers from Derbyshire Constabulary also attended the incident.

The emergency services have not revealed what caused the crash or if there were any injuries.