Drug-drive Chesterfield mum caught on M1 16 times limit for cocaine

The head of roads policing in Derbyshire said a Chesterfield mum who was found to be 16 times the limit for driving under the influence of cocaine ‘could have caused mass casualties’.

Inspector Justin Brown said Jodie Carrol’s actions were ‘a multiplier for catastrophe’ after a judge banned her from the roads for three years.

Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court was told how the 30-year-old, who has a nine-year-old son, was pulled over on the M1. Tests revealed she was an incredible 16 times the legal limit for driving under the influence of cocaine and she was also over the legal limit for cannabis.

Insp Brown said: “What Jodie Carrol did when she got behind the wheel was put herself and countless other people at serious risk of injury or death. Not only are they illegal, but substances such as cocaine and cannabis drastically affect a driver’s awareness, reaction speeds, and their ability to operate a vehicle safely and within the law.

“It is no exaggeration to say that driving on the M1 at 9.40am in the morning while under the influence of drugs is a multiplier for catastrophe.

“One lapse in judgment caused by the drugs in her system could easily have caused mass casualties.

“Thankfully, one of our patrolling officers realised her car was uninsured and pulled her over. Her lengthy ban means she will be off the roads for three years and I hope this case sends a message not only that there are serious consequences for breaking the rules of the road, but also that there are unthinkable dangers if you get behind the wheel while impaired by drink or drugs.”

The court heard how Carrol, of Calow Lane, Hasland, was pulled over on July 11.

Peter Bettany, prosecuting, said: “The legal maximum for driving while under the influence of cocaine is 50 (micrograms per litre of blood) and she gave a test result of 800.

“She was also found to be over the legal driving limit for cannabis.”

Carrol was arrested, charged and pleaded guilty to two counts of driving while over the prescribed limit for drugs and for driving without insurance.

Handing her an 18-week jail sentence, suspended for a year and banning her from the roads for three years, District Judge Jonathan Taaffe said: “You have a nine-year-old son and I ask you to consider this.

“How would you feel if you got home today and found out that he had been seriously injured or even killed by someone who was more than 10 times the legal limit for drugs in their system?”

Colleen Webb, for Carrol, said her client suffered from anxiety and depression and used drugs ‘over the past few years to cope’.