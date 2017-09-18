Driver cut free from car after hitting lamppost in Derbyshire town

A road had to be closed this morning after a car crashed into a lamppost.

Firefighters from Heanor and Ilkeston attended the scene on Wilmot Street in Heanor after receiving a call just after 8.10am.

The incident involved two cars, one of which hit a lamppost.

The driver of the car which collided with the lamppost had to be cut free by firefighters and then received treatment by paramedics.

Derbyshire police and East Midlands Ambulance Service both attended.

The road was closed but is believed to have now reopened as the fire service and police have both left the scene.

The details of the injuries suffered are not known.