Drink-driver with alcohol difficulties is banned from the road

A drink-driver who was found to be more than twice the legal drink-drive limit has been banned from the road for 36 months.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court recently heard how Ian Richard Johnston, 52, was reported as being very drunk and hardly able to walk when he was seen by two police officers at the KFC car park, at Langley Mill.

Prosecuting solicitor John Cooper said Johnston was seen by police pulling out of the KFC car park after information had been received that he had been seen to be very drunk and unable to walk.

Mr Cooper added that Johnston was stopped on the A608 Derby Road, at Langley Mill, near Heanor, and registered 94microgrammes of alcohol in 100millilitres of breath when the legal limit is 35microgrammes.

Johnston, of Baker Road, Newthorpe, pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit after the incident on July 31.

He also admitted driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and without insurance.

The court considered the defendant’s guilty plea, the fact that he has difficulties with alcohol and a probation report when considering how to sentence him.

Johnston was sentenced on August 18 after a previous hearing August 15 to a community order lasting until May 17, 2018, with an Alcohol Treatment Requirement and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

He was also fined £120 and ordered to pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Johnston was also banned from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 36 months.