Drink-drive Chesterfield woman crashed as she escaped violent ex

A Chesterfield woman was fleeing her violent ex-partner when she hit a parked car, a court heard.

A member of the public stopped Lauren Maddison after the accident on Mill Street, Mansfield, on June 22. Robert Carr, prosecuting, told Mansfield magistrates she had drunk two bottles of wine, cider and whisky. A test revealed she had 69 microgrammes of alcohol, in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Maddison, 26, of Dale Bank Crescent, New Whittington, admitted drink-driving and driving without insurance.

Tom Oates, mitigating, said she had left a violent five-year relationship that night. “If she had only driven as far as necessary she might have had a defence in law,” he said. Maddison was fined £190, with £85 costs and a £30 surcharge. She was banned for 17 months.