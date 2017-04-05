Donation helps Asa build for the future

A Ripley apprentice is building strong foundations for the future following a donation from a local firm.

Asa Shelton, a maintenance operative apprentice with Futures Housing Group, has been given the tools worth £150 by a local builders’ merchants to help him build his new career.

Futures manages 6,000 homes in Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire and a further 3,000 properties in Northamptonshire.

The 19-year-old has been sponsored by the Codnor branch of Travis Perkins, the housing group’s principal supplier of building materials.

Asa said: “Having my own tools is great because I don’t have to keep asking to borrow from other people so it saves time and helps me to learn on the job, following the examples and advice from experienced hands.

“I’m enjoying my apprenticeship so far, I can learn on the job and get real experience which is important to me and will help me to choose what I want to do in my career.

“Thank you to Travis Perkins for the tool sponsorship.”

Asa is learning a range of construction skills including bricklaying, joinery and plastering while on his three-year course.

During his final year he will then choose to pursue a single trade.

Travis Perkins branch manager Dan Parkin said: “We have an excellent working partnership with Futures and we are always happy to see the next generation coming through and learning trades with excellent career prospects.

“We’ve enjoyed working with Futures for a long time now and have seen lots of apprentices learn new skills and become more confident and we’re delighted to play a part in their development.”

Futures currently employs 13 apprentices, and is recruiting for two more, who receive on-the-job training as well attending classroom based learning with Access Training - co-owned by Futures and Nottingham Community Housing Association.

Futures aims to keep providing apprenticeship opportunities in order to reach its target of having apprentices make up at least five percent of its entire workforce.

The housing provider also supported National Apprenticeship Week this year by joining in a world record attempt for the largest online audience for a live seminar ever recorded.

The Big Assembly, organised by the East and West Midlands Apprenticeship Ambassador Network, was a nationwide careers seminar aimed at highlighting the advantages of apprenticeships.

For more information on apprenticeships at Futures Housing Group visit www.futureshg.co.uk.