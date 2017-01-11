Diamond wedding couple donate to air ambulance

Codnor couple Vin and Mary Burgin donated £160 to Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance (DLRAA). The donation was raised at an event held to celebrate the couple’s diamond wedding anniversary. DLRAA representative Richard Fletcher said: “This gesture from such a wonderful couple as they celebrate 60 years of marriage is touching and graciously accepted.”

DLRAA was formed in 2008 and attend approximately five rescue missions every day, from horse riding accidents, to road traffic collisions, to sports injuries, falls, and many more –and has carried out more than 8,400 rescue missions and saved many lives in the process, each rescue mission costing on average £1,700.