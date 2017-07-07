Designer outlet begins work on £90,000 security upgrade

McArthurGlen East Midlands Designer Outlet in South Normanton has begun work on a £90,000 security upgrade to meet new legal requirements.

Fire and security specialists Tecserv UK has been appointed to replace all CCTV cameras installed at the mall, a short drive away from Junction 28 of the M1.

Managers decided the upgrade was necessary to improve security monitoring and meet new legal specifications around the image quality of recorded footage.

Facilities manager Martin Brightmore said: “Our old CCTV surveillance equipment comprised a combination of systems with outdated technology that resulted in poor image quality.

“Tecserv has provided an exceptional new system which has improved our ability to carry out surveillance of the entire site and enabled our security officers to carry out their job more effectively.”

Based in Underwood, Tecserv UK has an expert reputation for providing fire and security solutions to businesses in a variety of sectors.

Its retail clients include Harvey Nichols in London and M&S Simply Food stores nationwide.

The company has established a relationship with the East Midlands Designer Outlet over the last five years as a result of its ongoing contract to carry out maintenance on their fire alarm system.

Tecserv sales director Colin Milligan said: ““Communication was key on this particular project as disruption had to be kept to a minimum so as to not disturb shoppers.

“I’m proud that we were able to install a CCTV surveillance system to meet our client requirements and that the system manufacturer, HIK Vision, now reference our work as one of their flagship installations.”

In total, 43 new HIK Vision cameras have been installed at internal and external locations around the 25-acre site.

Eight different models of camera were selected according to location and functionality requirements, including a DS-2DP1636Z-D 360-degree panoramic camera in the main car park.

With 13.7million potential shoppers living within a 90minute drive of the outlet, an ability to revert back to security recordings of the comings and goings on the site is seen as an important aspect of safety and security.

The new legal requirements for CCTV cameras stipulates that in order for images to be admissible in court, they must be able to record at a rate no lower than 17.5 frames per second.

The new cameras will record at 25 frames per second, which means system operators are now able to analyse camera footage recorded in high definition from their monitoring desk in the security control room.

