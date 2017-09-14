Derbyshire youths with a passion for change are needed

Young people with a passion to make a difference in their community are being encouraged to stand for election to become a youth councillor.

The Derbyshire Youth Council is made up of up to 57 young people between the ages of 11 and 18. Youth councillors are elected from across the county and get to have a say about things affecting young people.

Derbyshire County Council young person’s chief Councillor Alex Dale said: “It’s really important for young people to be able to have their say about the things that affect them and being part of the Derbyshire Youth Council is a great way to do this.

“Our youth councillors get the chance to make decisions on how money is spent on services for young people and make their views known to top-level decision-makers.

“They’ll gain skills and experience and have a bit of fun along the way too.

“Members of the youth council do some great work and we really respect their effort, dedication and enthusiasm.

“So I would urge anyone between 11 and 18 who’s keen to have a say to stand for election and help make a difference in Derbyshire.”

Youth councillors hold one, two year ‘term of office’ and attend around six conferences a year in Matlock or Chesterfield. Potential candidates get involved in the process through their school or college.

Youth councillors must:

- Want to make a difference

- Care about things that affect young people

- Be a good listener

- Want to represent their fellow students

- Be prepared to give their time and effort

Young people interested in standing for election can pick up a nomination form from school or download one from www.derbyshire.gov.uk/bigvote