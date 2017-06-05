Derbyshire’s James Cheung is officially outstanding

A teenager who suffers from an extremely rare genetic condition is celebrating after clinching two awards in the space of a year.

James Cheung picked up the Most Outstanding Pre-16 Student award last month for the work he has done on his animal care course at Derby College.

It comes after Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, presented him with the college’s Rising Star gong last year.

Inspirational James, 16, is one of only 40 people in the world to suffer from IMAGe Syndrome, which affects growth and development. James is also deaf and has learning difficulties.

His hearing dog, Kurt, a golden Labrador, stands by him every step of the way.

James’ proud mum, Louise, of Staffa Drive, Tibshelf, said: “Despite having daily challenges, James has shown that with the right support he has the capacity, determination and passion to do well in life.

“He has achieved amazing things.

“James’ passion has always been animals and his aspirations are to run his own animal business after further studies at Derby College starting this September.”

James was diagnosed with IMAGe Syndrome when he was just eight-months-old.

As previously reported, Louise is keen to raise the profile of James’ highly unusual condition.

She said: “I just hope and pray doctors come up with a great, wonderful cure for this little-known condition.”

Louise added: “James really is one in a million. I love him so much - and I always will.”