Derbyshire road closed by 'police incident'

A Derbyshire road is closed this morning due to a 'police incident'.

It is being reported that the B6179 Derby Road in Ripley is shut in both directions between Peasehill Road and Elms Avenue.

The AA website currently reads: "Road closed due to police incident on B6179 Derby Road Both ways between Peasehill Road and Elms Avenue.

"Affecting traffic from/into Derby. Police are at scene."

The website says the incident was first reported shortly after 4am this morning.

One member of the public has asked the Derbyshire Times to find out why the road is closed to the public.

He wrote: "Whats happening in Ripley, road closed and taped off from leisure centre towards Marehay."

We have, so far, been unable to get any more information from the police, however.

More information will follow on this story as and when we get it.