Derbyshire puppy litter stolen

Seven border collie puppies have been stolen from kennels in Derbyshire.

The nine-week-old pups, three dogs and four bitches, were stolen from kennels in Holmesfield on Friday, October 13 between 8pm and 9pm.

Speaking on social media the owner of the litter said: “Someone has been in the night and stolen my beautiful puppies.

“A reward will be offered for their safe return.

“I want my babies back.”