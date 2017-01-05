Derbyshire police volunteers clock up thousands of hours

Volunteers gave more than 55,000 of their time in support of the county’s cops last year.

Between January 1 and December 31 special constables contributed 49,347 hours tpo Derbyshire Constabulary while police support volunteers (PSV) gave 6,458 hours.

Special constables, known as ‘specials’, are uniformed volunteer police officers who have the full range of police powers.

Specials support regular officers on patrol and help out at police events such as football matches, among other duties.

The force’s 220 specials made 337 arrests in 2016, attended 273 collisions and went on 70 warrants. They conducted 326 breath tests.

PSVs also celebrated a successful year, which saw an increase in their numbers.

By the end of the year there were 98 PSVs supporting Derbyshire police compared to 40 the previous year.

The first PSVs were recruited in 2012 in the High Peak and Derbyshire Dales. Now force-wide, PSVs help officers in areas such as vehicle inventory, role acting during training events and community support.

Assistant Chief Constable Chris Haward said: “It is a fantastic achievement that so much time has been given by people on top of their work commitments and personal lives.

“The commitment of specials and PSVs is key in ensuring Derbyshire is a safe place to live and visit.

“I want to thank everyone who volunteers with us – you do a fantastic job.”

To find out more about becoming a special or a police support volunteer, visit the careers section of Derbyshire Constabulary’s website www.derbyshire.police.uk

People can follow what the police’s volunteers get upto on Twitter @DerbysPSVs and @DerbysSpecials