Derbyshire Police take on Amber Valley footballers in charity match

The long arm of the law will be playing against the footballers of tomorrow to raise money for Cancer Relief.

The Youth of Heanor and Langley Mill football team, aged between 14 and 19, are challenging a team of police officers and police staff to a game at Heanor Town Football Ground on Sunday, October 22, with kick off at 5pm.

PCSO Jenny Lorimer, of the local Safer Neighbourhood policing team, has been helping to organise the match and will also be playing on the police team.

She said: “Please come along and support us at the event which has been set up to help raise money for Cancer Relief.

“It’s great that local young people want to get involved and help out a charity which helps people who have been diagnosed with Cancer. I’m sure the game will get a little competitive, with both sides keen for a win, but most of all it will be a bit of fun, and will raise as much money as possible for a worthwhile cause.”