Derbyshire police force praised as ‘efficient’ by Government watchdog

A Government report has praised Derbyshire Constabulary for the efficient way it keeps people safe and reduces crime.

The report - from Her Majesty’s Inspector of Constabulary (HMIC) - said the force was good at understanding demand and had a ‘strong commitment’ to joint working with other organisations.

Deputy Chief Constable, Gary Knighton.

It added that the service had a realistic financial plan for the future and has taken serious action to eradicate waste.

Deputy Chief Constable, Gary Knighton, said: “It’s pleasing that the HMIC has recognised that the force continues to move in the right direction.

“We still face challenges and we are developing a good understanding of the increasingly complex demands we need to meet. We are responding to changes in demand by allocating additional staff to more those more complex, hidden and emerging crimes, such as modern slavery, cybercrime and child sexual exploitation.

“This is a good report, but we are not complacent and will always strive to be as efficient as we can be while offering the best possible service to the people of Derbyshire.”

Hardyal Dhindsa, Police and Crime Commissioner for Derbyshire, also welcomed the report, saying it provided reassuring independent verification of the force’s commitment and professionalism in the face of extremely challenging funding cuts.

However, he went on to say that the prospect of more funding cuts placed this ‘Good’ assessment at risk.

He said: “Let’s be clear. You can’t keep doing more with less, you can’t keep taking money out of the pot while the challenges increase.

There is only so much juice in one orange.

Derbyshire PCC, Hardyal Dhindsa.

“That’s why I hope that the Chancellor, when he announces his budget decisions on November 22, accepts that sustaining public safety has to be paramount. We need to protect funding in order to continue protecting the public.”