Derbyshire firm's assets up for sale after it collapses into administration

Assets belonging to a long-running Derbyshire firm which has gone into administration are up for sale.

Somercotes-based Rowlescourt Engineering Ltd, which was originally established in 1977 by John Lynegar and Ronald Collis, made equipment for the railway industry.

It manufactured specialised point fittings, trackside furniture, signal equipment and rail vehicle components.

Clients of the company, which employed 35 people and had a turnover of £1.21million in 2016, included Network Rail, Siemens and Tarmac.

Yorkshire-based insolvency specialists Wilson Field were called into the firm after it experienced increasing pressure and competition within the market.

Kelly Burton and Lisa Hogg were appointed as joint administrators for the company at the end of last month.

Mrs Burton said: "Despite the previous successes of the company and its reputation in the railway industry, the business has come under increasing pressure within the market.

"While it is always disappointing when jobs are lost, it also opens the door for new investors.

"This a rare opportunity to obtain a wide range of unencumbered assets which could have a number of applications.

"We are looking to conclude a sale as quickly as possible."

