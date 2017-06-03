Derbyshire Fire Service looking for new volunteers

Life-saving volunteers are needed to help assist Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service in a variety of roles.

As part of National Volunteer Week (June 1-7) the fire service want to encourage more people to sign up and give a few hours to benefit others.

DFRS is looking for volunteers that will be suitable for roles such as a Youth Volunteer, Events and Campaigns Volunteer, Role Play Volunteer and Cycle Patrol Volunteer.

Daniel Fisher, DFRS Volunteer Coordinator said: “It’s truly remarkable the positive impact volunteering has on the Service. Just by giving up some of your spare time you can make a real difference to the safety and lives of people in Derbyshire.

“I’d encourage anyone who is thinking of volunteering to have a look at the opportunities available and give it a go. No matter what your situation, the benefits that come from volunteering are vast and that’s why it’s a great thing for anyone to get involved in.”

There are currently 40 volunteers who are already actively contributing to the Services’ aim of Making Derbyshire Safer, assisting with the delivery of prevention initiatives, supporting the Service at events and through many other volunteer opportunities.

DFRS volunteer, Mark Woodroffe said: “I’m relatively new to the role of a volunteer, but in the short time I’ve been here, I appreciate how much my role contributes to my community and the Service.

“Knowing I’m part of something that helps the communities of Derbyshire gives me great satisfaction and I have always been made to feel welcome by the DFRS family.”

For more information about volunteering opportunities at DFRS and how to can apply, visit: Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service.