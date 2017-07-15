Derbyshire cricketer arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure

A Derbyshire cricketer has been arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure.

Shiv Thakor faces two allegations of exposing himself on two separate occassions to two women last month.

The 23-year-old has been suspended by Derbyshire County Cricket Club on full pay.

A short statement on the club’s website reads: “The club has been advised that one of our players, Shiv Thakor, has been arrested by police investigating allegations concerning the player when he was not on duty with the club.

“In consultation with the player’s representatives, the player continues to be suspended on full pay pending the outcome of the investigations.

“For legal reasons, the club is unable to comment further at this stage.”

The two alleged exposures happened at a housing development off Radbourne Lane, Mackworth.