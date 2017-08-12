Derbyshire County Council's chief exec leaves job after it is AXED

Derbyshire County Council's chief executive has left his post - after the cash-strapped authority agreed to cut its management team.

Ian Stephenson, who worked for the county council for a decade, was its top boss for the last four years.

He joined the organisation as director of environmental services in 2007 and was appointed to the chief executive role in 2013.

Last month, the Conservative-led authority - which needs to save £85million over the next five years because of Tory Government cuts - agreed to abolish the posts of chief executive, assistant chief executive and strategic director of corporate resources.

The move is set to save more than £300,000-a-year on management costs.

A single new role, a strategic director of commissioning, communities and policy, is being created. This post will 'focus on making sure the council provides quality services which are good value for money', according to a spokesman for the county council.

Its leader Councillor Barry Lewis said: "Mr Stephenson has worked hard over 10 years for us and we recognise the contribution he has made to the authority and the commitment he has given.

"However, we have a duty to Derbyshire residents to use their money as efficiently and effectively as possible.

"There is no intention that the council will be making any 'golden handshake' payments - it's about doing things differently and making bold changes.

"We're confident this is the right way to go and can reassure people that the council is in safe hands."

When Mr Stephenson took up the £138,000-a-year job, he said: "There's no doubt we're facing challenging times.

"We're having to deal with an unprecedented level of Government cuts."