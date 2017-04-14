Derbyshire Constabulary names its next Chief Constable

Peter Goodman has been appointed as the next Chief Constable of Derbyshire Constabulary.

Mr Goodman is currently Deputy Chief Constable and will replace Mick Creedon when he retires from the top job in June after ten years' service.

"I am elated," Mr Goodman said.

"It is an absolute honour to be asked to serve as Derbyshire's Chief Constable and the high point of my career."

Hardyal Dhindsa, the county's Police and Crime Commissioner, said he was delighted with the appointment and was looking forward to working with his new Chief Constable.

He added: "Appointing a Chief Constable is a huge privilege and carries a heavy weight of responsibility.

"It is one of the biggest decisions I am expected to make as commissioner but I am confident that I have appointed the right person to lead Derbyshire Constabulary.

"I believe he has what it takes to maintain Derbyshire's position as a consistently high performing police force.

"I am pleased that the Police and Crime Panel agreed with me.

"Peter has a wealth of experience in Derbyshire and across the wider East Midlands region, which will help to streamline our approach to joint working with other forces.

"In addition, his national portfolio encompasses some of the biggest challenges facing policing today, which can only benefit local residents.

"It is also a key fact that policing cannot be delivered in isolation and Peter already knows, and is known to, our partners which is an added bonus.

"I believe he is well prepared to ‘hit the ground running' when he takes up the role in June."