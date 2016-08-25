Derbyshire CCC aiming to finally win a Championship game

As the county championship summer enters the business end of the season, Derbyshire have some significant boxes to tick.

When they return to four day action next Wednesday after a two week break, Derbyshire will be trying to avoid unwanted records in the three games remaining.

They are currently bottom of Division Two and are the only team in the country without a victory in the championship.

Derbyshire last went through a season without a championship victory in 1924 and it is nearly two years since they won a game at home so there is a lot to play for in the next month, starting with the visit of Gloucestershire next week.

Injuries have depleted the seam attack and Shiv Thakor will not play again this season because of a stress fracture in his back but Derbyshire have to find a way to end a disappointing campaign on a high.

Former skipper Wayne Madsen, who passed 1,000 championship runs in the previous game against Essex, admitted: “We only had three seamers so we are a bit light on bowlers but you have to make do with what you’ve got in terms of your attack.

“We have to find a way of taking 20 wickets in order to win games and we haven’t quite got that right yet.

“We are doing everything in our power to make sure we win not just a game but a couple of games this season.

“We’ve got two home games and we haven’t won a game at home for a while so we have to make sure our performances are improving and we have to find a way to take 20 wickets.”

Madsen was the first player in Division Two to score 1,000 runs but recognises the most important statistic is what is in the wins column.

“It’s very special and it’s an accolade but at the end of the day, I would love to be winning more games of cricket. So yes, it’s great and it means a lot but I want to be winning so, for me, it’s about helping this team to win games and be more consistent and there’s a lot of work to do in that respect. As a team we have to improve.”

Madsen will have a benefit in 2017 when he and Derbyshire will hope for a much more productive season.

“I feel very honoured and privileged to be awarded a benefit and it’s going to be an exciting year and for me, I’d like to make it a good year on and off the field and that means turning the results around and winning more games.”