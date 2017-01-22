Derbyshire campaigners protest over divisive policies of US President Donald Trump

Derbyshire campaigners have held protests in opposition to the divisive policies of the newly inaugurated President of America Donald Trump.

A “Wall of Solidarity” was constructed in Chesterfield by supporters of the Chesterfield and North Derbyshire Stand up to Racism group at Chesterfield Market Halls to mark concerns after the Presidential Inauguration on Friday, January 20.

Campaigners build a "Wall of Solidarity" to mark concerns over US President Donald Trump's divisive policies.

Campaigning residents were also planning to hang a banner on Bakewell bridge on January 20 with the statement “BRIDGES NOT WALLS - Speak peace, not hate”. This is part of the UK wide BRIDGES NOT WALLS movement which opposes racism and fascism.

Republican Donald Trump’s Inauguration Day has also sparked many wider global protests against what many feel are his divisive policies on race issues, unions, the environment and women.

The Chesterfield event was supported by Chesterfield and District TUC and a wide range of other local campaign groups.

Jeannie Robinson, Secretary of Stand up to Racism, said: “Millions of people are horrified that such a divisive figure as Trump is about to become the most powerful man in the world.

“He has attacked minorities, insulted women, people with disabilities and thinks climate change is a hoax.

“Whereas Donald Trump wants to build a wall to keep people out, we are building a wall of solidarity.”

The Chesterfield and North Derbyshire Stand Up to Racism group fears there are right wing voices in the UK who support Mr Trump and the protestors feel it is important that these voices are challenged.

During his candidacy Mr Trump denounced Mexican immigrants as criminals and also proposed a ban on Muslims entering the country and has previously made derogatory comments about women which he has apologised for.

Mr Trump was inaugurated as the 45th President of the United States on Friday without any experience of public office and he has already been dubbed the most divisive of presidents.

He has vowed to re-build America which he described as having been neglected by the former Democratic establishment and he aims to support the country’s struggling workers and families with an infrastructure building programme.

Mr Trump claimed he will be giving America back to its people and referred to putting America first and he is expected to pull away from prioritising wider global support while planning to eradicate Islamic extremism.

Reports claimed that 60 Democratic members of Congress boycotted the Inauguration ceremony.