Delays after crash on M1 in Derbyshire

There were delays on the M1 in Derbyshire after a crash this afternoon.

The collision happened on the A38 southbound just after the J28 roundabout on the M1 at about 12.30pm.

One lane was open and traffic was moving slowly for around an hour.

A later tweet from Highways England said: "Following a collision on #A38 southbound just after #M1 J28 roundabout @HighwaysEMIDS have cleared the fuel spillage and have re-opened all lanes. Congestion around the roundabout with M1 should start to ease."