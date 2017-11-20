Death of young man 'not suspicious', Derbyshire police say

Derbyshire police have today revealed that the death of a young man is no longer being treated as suspicious.

The body of Thanh Trung Hoang, also known as Han Lan, was found on Ilkeston Road in Heanor on Christmas Day night.

At one point, police were treating the 21-year-old Vietnamese man's death as suspicious and believed he may have died in a different place to where he was found.

But a Derbyshire Constabulary spokesman said this afternoon: "The investigation revealed there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death of Thanh Trung Hoang, also known as Han Lan.

"As a result, this is now a coronial matter.

"We are preparing a file for the coroner, who will progress this matter in due course."

Dr Robert Hunter, Derbyshire's senior coroner, opened Mr Hoang's inquest at the end of last year.

Derby coroners' court heard police received a call at 7am on December 25 from someone who told them where they would find Mr Hoang's body.

Of the call, acting DI Justin Redman, from Derbyshire Constabulary, said: "The caller told us that if we went to a certain address, we would find the deceased, which we were told was near to a nursery.

"Officers were dispatched and the postcode took us to Ilkeston Road in Heanor, where the search started.

"His body was located on a sloping path that led down to the former council offices on the site.

"It was behind a wall and about 25 metres from the road.

"He was identified by fingerprints which were compared to Immigration and Border Agency records from earlier this year and confirmed as his."

DI Redman said Mr Hoang's address, occupation and marital status were unknown.

Dr Hunter told the hearing that a Home Office pathologist had carried out a post-mortem but that no cause of death had yet been confirmed.

A date for the full inquest is yet to be fixed.