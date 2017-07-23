Deadline looms to renew tax credit claims with HMRC

With just days until the July 31 tax credit renewal deadline HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) is urging the 5,900 claimants in Amber Valley to renew – or risk having their payments stopped.

The online renewals system is intended to be easier than before, allowing customers to stop and start the process when convenient .

It also removes the need to scan or type in the barcode number from the back of the renewals pack.

HMRC director Rachel McLean said: “We’ve made some really helpful improvements this year to support our customers.”

Last year, 410,000 people across the UK had payments stopped or altered as they missed the deadline to inform HMRC of changes to their circumstances.

These include changes to working hours, income, and childcare costs. Failure to renew may also mean customers may have to repay the money they have received since April.

To renew now, go to www.gov.uk, or download the app from the App Store or Google Play store.

For assistance with renewals, call 0345 3003900.