Shoplifter gets a community order after stealing from three stores

A thief with drug problems has been given a community order after she struck three times.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Wednesday, April 12, how Rebecca Louise Bowdler, 25, of Davenport Road, New Tupton, Chesterfield, targeted Home Bargains and Wilkinson’s, on Institute Lane, Alfreton, and Lidl, on Foljambe Road, Chesterfield.

Bowdler admitted stealing items valued at £20.22 from Home Bargains, items valued at £169.82 from Wilkinson’s and also admitted stealing three packs of sirloin steak, a pack of chicken breast and a tin of Minion sweets belonging to Lidl.

She pleaded guilty to the three thefts which happened on March 14 in Alfreton and on March 24 in Chesterfield.

Defence solicitor Kirsty Sargent told a previous hearing that Bowdler is getting help to address her drug issues.

Magistrates sentenced Bowdler to a 12 month community order with a Drug Rehabilitation Requirement and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

She was also fined £40 and must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.