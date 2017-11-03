Police crack-down on anti-social behaviour in Heanor

Police have launched a crack-down on anti-social behaviour in Heanor.

The move comes after increased concerns from members of the community about large groups of young people gathering and causing anti-social behaviour, nuisance and damage.

Increased police patrols are being carried out in areas where the problem has been highlighted, and dispersal orders set up to cover the memorial park, market place, the town ground and surrounding streets to ban anyone involved in anti-social behaviour from the town for 48 hours.

Letters have been sent to the parents and carers of 40 young people found to have been involved in nuisance behaviour to make them aware and to encourage them to support the police by keeping a closer eye on their child.

There are currently 11 young people who have been identified in relation to criminal offences, including damage, theft and public order. Investigations are ongoing and the offences being considered for prosecution.

Officers from the Heanor and Loscoe Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team are also looking at longer term initiatives to help reduce and prevent anti-social behaviour by working closely with community partners. This includes working with Heanor Gate School, The Amber Valley Community Safety Partnership, Derbyshire County Council’s Multi-Agency Team and Heanor Parish Council.

Temporary Sergeant Gareth Cole, of the local Safer Neighbourhood policing team, said: “I would like to reassure residents and other members of the community in Heanor that we are listening to and taking concerns about anti-social and nuisance behaviour seriously.

“We are working hard alongside partnership agencies to not only take enforcement action whenever necessary, but also around things we can put in place to reduce issues in the longer term.”

T/Sgt. Cole added: “Please continue to report incidents to us so that we can target these issues and gather evidence where appropriate.”

Anyone who witnesses anti-social behaviour or with information about those responsible should call Derbyshire police on 101.