Police concern for missing teenager

Have your say

Police are becoming concerned for a teenager who has gone missing from Somercotes.

Ellie Clarke, 17, has been missing from her home address since Sunday, July 16.

She was last seen on Scott Drive at 1pm on Sunday and her family and friends have not heard from her since.

There has been a sighting of her in Matlock.

She is described as white, 5ft 7ins tall with dark brown, straight shoulder length hair. She was wearing dark blue skinny jeans, black Nike trainers and a black Adidas tracksuit top.

Anyone that knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 894 of July 16.