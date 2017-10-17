Police concern for missing 12-year-old boy

Police are becoming concerned for a missing 12-year-old boy last seen in Matlock.
Daniel Osei-Boakye, was last seen on Monday, October 16 at 12.40pm on Taylors Lane in Matlock.
He is described as black, 5ft 3ins tall with black short curly hair. He was wearing a blue, long sleeved top with the number 95 in white on it, navy blue jogging bottoms, a blue tracksuit top with a grey t-shirt underneath and white hi-top trainers.
Anyone with information on Daniel’s whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 388 of October 16.
